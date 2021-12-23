DPRating (RATING) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $10,812.00

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. During the last seven days, DPRating has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. One DPRating coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. DPRating has a market cap of $586,214.28 and $10,812.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DPRating

DPRating is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating . DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

