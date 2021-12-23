Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Sets New 52-Week High at $36.91

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$36.91 and last traded at C$36.68, with a volume of 35490 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$35.87.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DRM shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$32.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -640.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.81.

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$46.07 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dream Unlimited Corp. will post 1.6199999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Dream Unlimited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Dream Unlimited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -482.14%.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile (TSE:DRM)

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

