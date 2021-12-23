Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) Market Cap Hits $9.06 Million

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000566 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a market cap of $9.06 million and $111,924.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

