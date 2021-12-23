Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 1,750 ($23.12) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DNLM. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,775 ($23.45) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,620 ($21.40) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,660 ($21.93).

DNLM stock traded up GBX 12 ($0.16) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,382 ($18.26). 150,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,152. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,341.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,394.04. Dunelm Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,114 ($14.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,599 ($21.13). The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.30. The firm has a market cap of £2.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.97.

In other Dunelm Group news, insider Nick Wilkinson sold 93,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,272 ($16.81), for a total transaction of £1,185,453.12 ($1,566,195.16). Also, insider Laura Carr sold 54,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,337 ($17.66), for a total value of £729,774.71 ($964,162.65).

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

