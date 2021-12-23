Dunelm Group’s (DNLM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 1,750 ($23.12) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DNLM. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,775 ($23.45) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,620 ($21.40) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,660 ($21.93).

Shares of Dunelm Group stock traded up GBX 12 ($0.16) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,382 ($18.26). 150,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.34. Dunelm Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,114 ($14.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,599 ($21.13). The company has a market cap of £2.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,341.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,394.04.

In other Dunelm Group news, insider Nick Wilkinson sold 93,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,272 ($16.81), for a total value of £1,185,453.12 ($1,566,195.16). Also, insider Laura Carr sold 54,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,337 ($17.66), for a total value of £729,774.71 ($964,162.65).

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

