Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Shares of Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) rose 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.28 and last traded at $52.28. Approximately 4,160 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,623,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.13.

BROS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BROS. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dutch Bros Company Profile (NYSE:BROS)

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

