Dynamic Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.50 Million (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. During the last week, Dynamic has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $4.50 million and $376.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000575 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,870.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,107.61 or 0.08074575 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.18 or 0.00324701 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $455.50 or 0.00895402 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00012323 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00073725 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.77 or 0.00410393 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007127 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $130.35 or 0.00256239 BTC.

About Dynamic

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.