Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.14.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Dynatrace stock opened at $60.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 216.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.46. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $39.12 and a 12-month high of $80.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.80.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $226.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $4,183,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell acquired 2,500 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.38 per share, with a total value of $145,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 250,942 shares of company stock worth $17,147,228 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,156,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,688,000 after purchasing an additional 186,456 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dynatrace by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,153,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,543,000 after purchasing an additional 367,611 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Dynatrace by 0.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,768,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,363,000 after purchasing an additional 28,954 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 38.0% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,712,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 14.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,025,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,198,000 after acquiring an additional 504,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

