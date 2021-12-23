Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 391,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,568 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Dynatrace worth $27,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 11.1% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 63,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after buying an additional 6,343 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 4.9% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Dynatrace by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. AO Asset Management LP grew its stake in Dynatrace by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. AO Asset Management LP now owns 566,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,118,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Dynatrace by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.38 per share, for a total transaction of $145,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total value of $304,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 250,942 shares of company stock worth $17,147,228. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Summit Insights raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.55.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $60.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.46. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.12 and a 12-month high of $80.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.80.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $226.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

