e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Insider Scott Milsten Sells 5,398 Shares

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) insider Scott Milsten sold 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $166,420.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

e.l.f. Beauty stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.62. The stock had a trading volume of 167,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,915. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.46. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.15 and a 1-year high of $33.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.74 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.55.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $91.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ELF shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.22.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,453,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,589,000 after purchasing an additional 233,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $385,000. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

