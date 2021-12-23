E.On (FRA:EOAN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.73

E.On Se (FRA:EOAN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €10.73 ($12.06) and traded as high as €12.05 ($13.54). E.On shares last traded at €12.05 ($13.54), with a volume of 8,160,908 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on EOAN. Barclays set a €12.00 ($13.48) target price on shares of E.On in a report on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.20 ($14.83) target price on shares of E.On in a report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($14.61) price target on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.60 ($15.28) price target on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.01) price target on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €11.88 ($13.34).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

