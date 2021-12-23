E.On (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.53

Shares of E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.53 and traded as high as $13.67. E.On shares last traded at $13.67, with a volume of 2,036 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.53.

About E.On (OTCMKTS:ENAKF)

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.