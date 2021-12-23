Eagle Ridge Investment Management Buys 937 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UPS. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.0% during the third quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $3.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $212.16. 12,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,709,107. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.76 and a fifty-two week high of $220.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.40. The firm has a market cap of $184.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UPS. Loop Capital downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.64.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.