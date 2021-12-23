Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has $8.12 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 294.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 65.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $132.82. 48,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,784,263. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $133.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $234.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.14.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $275,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABBV. Truist increased their price target on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.29.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

