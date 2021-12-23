Eagle Ridge Investment Management Takes Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WBA. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 95,820 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 303,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $15,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 28.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,112,954 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $58,553,000 after purchasing an additional 249,845 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 43.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 249,645 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $13,134,000 after purchasing an additional 75,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.13.

NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.75. 25,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,589,058. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.52. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.03 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.80.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 65.19%.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

