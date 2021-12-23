Earnbase (ENB) Price Hits $1.40 on Major Exchanges

Earnbase (CURRENCY:ENB) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Earnbase has a total market cap of $169,907.90 and $209.00 worth of Earnbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Earnbase coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.40 or 0.00002752 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Earnbase has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00057329 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,081.03 or 0.08030513 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,788.90 or 0.99940558 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.35 or 0.00073489 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00052921 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 51.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007104 BTC.

About Earnbase

Earnbase’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,468 coins. Earnbase’s official website is earnbase.org . Earnbase’s official Twitter account is @earnbasefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Earnbase is earnbasefinance.medium.com

Earnbase Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Earnbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Earnbase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Earnbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

