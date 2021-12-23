EarnX (EARNX) Achieves Market Cap of $2.04 Million

EarnX (CURRENCY:EARNX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. EarnX has a market cap of $2.04 million and $21,324.00 worth of EarnX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EarnX has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One EarnX coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00057187 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,088.93 or 0.08040518 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,782.12 or 0.99858494 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00073409 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00052747 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 46.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00006881 BTC.

EarnX’s total supply is 6,927,785,219,952 coins. The Reddit community for EarnX is https://reddit.com/r/EarnX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EarnX’s official Twitter account is @earn_finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EarnX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EarnX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EarnX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

