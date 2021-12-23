EchoLink Achieves Market Capitalization of $121,143.93 (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One EchoLink coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EchoLink has a market capitalization of $121,143.93 and $15,133.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EchoLink has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EchoLink Profile

EchoLink (EKO) is a coin. It was first traded on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

