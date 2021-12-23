Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.40.

Several research firms have weighed in on EC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.70 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,003,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,675,000 after purchasing an additional 23,382 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the second quarter worth approximately $9,879,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the second quarter worth approximately $2,602,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the second quarter worth approximately $382,000. Institutional investors own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EC opened at $13.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.81. Ecopetrol has a 12-month low of $11.37 and a 12-month high of $15.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

