Edgeless Trading 138.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. One Edgeless coin can currently be bought for about $0.0454 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Edgeless has traded up 138.3% against the dollar. Edgeless has a market capitalization of $5.55 million and approximately $1,732.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00043535 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007320 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Edgeless Profile

Edgeless (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeless

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

