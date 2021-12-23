Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,374 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $5,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BCE. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 102.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 562,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,709,000 after buying an additional 26,274,661 shares in the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,775,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,849,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,517,000 after buying an additional 1,096,531 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,220,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in BCE by 5.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,171,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $548,587,000 after purchasing an additional 521,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BCE. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TD Securities downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins boosted their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.41.

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $51.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.34 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.70. The company has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.7047 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.88%.

BCE Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

