Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 16,442 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Golub Capital BDC worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 3,203,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,403,000 after buying an additional 61,327 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,624,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,329,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,381,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after acquiring an additional 100,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,344,178 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,727,000 after acquiring an additional 78,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

GBDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC opened at $15.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.61. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.63. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $16.22.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $71.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.70 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 110.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 59.41%.

In other news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.84 per share, for a total transaction of $148,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

