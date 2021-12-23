Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $5.51 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,608 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 2,790.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 4,411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in AT&T by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 2,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $24.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.93 billion, a PE ratio of 206.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,733.48%.

A number of research firms have commented on T. Truist reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.06.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

