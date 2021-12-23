Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $5.91 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,039 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Argus raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.59.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $2,149,731.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $76.16 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.70. The firm has a market cap of $192.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 97.53%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

