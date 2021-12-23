Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,325 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 21.7% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 15,806 shares during the period. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% in the third quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 25,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 104.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 21,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 10,993 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 190.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 55,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. Erste Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PFE opened at $59.55 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

