Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,683 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 16,067 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Intel by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,546 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 15,726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $50.97 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $46.07 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.