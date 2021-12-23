Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 12,296 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 12,296 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 1.3% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $11,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 20.4% during the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,374,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at $7,399,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.45, for a total value of $26,394,085.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,190,988 shares of company stock valued at $397,784,750 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FB stock opened at $330.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.49. The stock has a market cap of $919.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

