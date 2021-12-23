Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 14,094 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,094 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $9,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of O. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,392,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,249 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,243,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,130,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,946,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,054 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,952,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,872,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,207,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

O has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

Shares of O opened at $69.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.57. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $74.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 54.87, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 234.13%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

