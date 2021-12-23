Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 2,981 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,981 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $6,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth about $752,849,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 680.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,591,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,263,000 after buying an additional 1,387,671 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,865,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,520,000 after buying an additional 904,661 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 541.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 446,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,565,000 after purchasing an additional 377,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 111,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,880,000 after purchasing an additional 318,232 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $178.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.25 and its 200 day moving average is $191.70. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.65 and a 1 year high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 28.14%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SWK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.25.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

