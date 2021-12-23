Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 5,358 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,358 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EVRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Evergy by 256.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,450,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,801 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Evergy by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,518,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,728 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Evergy by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,802,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,934 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Evergy by 418.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,573,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,071 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Evergy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,183,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EVRG shares. Bank of America cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder acquired 19,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.76 per share, with a total value of $1,241,267.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have bought a total of 212,016 shares of company stock worth $13,685,017 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRG opened at $66.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $69.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 59.95%.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

