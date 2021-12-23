Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 54,437 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,997 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 54,437 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for 2.5% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $21,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 699 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 11,065 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 820 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 21,163 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $152.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.15. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.53 and a 52 week high of $159.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Susquehanna lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.38.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

