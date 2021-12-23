Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 39,752 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $5,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 27,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $960,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 120,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 49,505 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

Shares of BTZ stock opened at $15.15 on Thursday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12 month low of $13.97 and a 12 month high of $15.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.31.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.