Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.27.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EDIT. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

In other Editas Medicine news, EVP Lisa Anne Michaels sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $60,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James C. Mullen sold 13,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $525,004.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $596,761. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 55.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $29.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 2.00. Editas Medicine has a 1 year low of $26.82 and a 1 year high of $99.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.69.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 871.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. Editas Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was down 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

