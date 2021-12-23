Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,428 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences comprises approximately 1.0% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $50,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EW. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.40.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total transaction of $3,636,486.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.24, for a total value of $1,212,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 179,431 shares of company stock valued at $20,902,144 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $127.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.81 billion, a PE ratio of 54.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.06. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $128.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.98.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

