Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $56.47

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $56.47 and last traded at $56.85, with a volume of 392312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eisai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Eisai alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.52 and a 200-day moving average of $79.66.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eisai had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eisai Co., Ltd. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Eisai Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ESALY)

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of prescription medicines and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Products Business and Other Business segments. The Pharmaceutical Products Business segment handles prescription and generic drugs, diagnostics, and consumer healthcare business in Japan, which manages over-the-counter drugs.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Eisai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eisai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.