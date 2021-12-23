EKF Diagnostics (LON:EKF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $78.25

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 78.25 ($1.03) and traded as high as GBX 79.60 ($1.05). EKF Diagnostics shares last traded at GBX 77 ($1.02), with a volume of 238,516 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £357.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 79.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 78.25.

In other EKF Diagnostics news, insider Julian Baines sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.07), for a total value of £202,500 ($267,538.64). Also, insider Christopher H. B. Mills sold 637,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.11), for a total transaction of £535,500 ($707,491.08).

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Africa. It offers DiaSpect and DiaSpect T hemoglobin analyzers; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T Low to determine low levels of hemoglobin in plasma and serum specimens, aqueous solutions, or stored or banked erythrocytes; Hemo Control, a point-of-care hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

