Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $184.74.

Several research firms recently commented on ESTC. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Elastic from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

NYSE ESTC opened at $122.25 on Thursday. Elastic has a 52 week low of $97.89 and a 52 week high of $189.84. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of -67.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.37.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.19%. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total transaction of $106,405.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 2,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total value of $254,832.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,503 shares of company stock valued at $41,827,006 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Elastic in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Elastic in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Elastic by 8.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

