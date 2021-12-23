Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,002,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,600 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.41% of Element Solutions worth $21,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESI. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Element Solutions by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 126,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Element Solutions by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, CNA Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on ESI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Element Solutions stock opened at $23.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.77. Element Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $15.86 and a 52 week high of $26.92.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.47 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 14.08%. Element Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

