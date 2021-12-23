Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

Stock analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 144.90% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elevation Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.31.

Shares of ELEV opened at $4.90 on Thursday. Elevation Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.90.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.15). Equities research analysts anticipate that Elevation Oncology will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELEV. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Elevation Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Caxton Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Elevation Oncology by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 48,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 8,597 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Elevation Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

About Elevation Oncology

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically-defined patient populations in the United States. Its lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

