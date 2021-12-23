Elitium (EUM) Reaches Market Cap of $88.47 Million

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Elitium coin can now be purchased for $3.17 or 0.00006238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Elitium has a total market capitalization of $88.47 million and $760,265.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Elitium has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00005292 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00043590 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007287 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Elitium Profile

Elitium (CRYPTO:EUM) is a coin. Its launch date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,898,118 coins. Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium . The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

