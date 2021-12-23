EMC Capital Management Has $16.91 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

EMC Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 9.4% of EMC Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $16,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $8,352,000. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,105,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,579,000 after purchasing an additional 89,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $393.95 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $389.50 and its 200 day moving average is $372.20. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $297.45 and a 52-week high of $408.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.