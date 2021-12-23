EMC Capital Management Purchases 5,346 Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,346 shares during the quarter. Heritage-Crystal Clean accounts for 1.1% of EMC Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. EMC Capital Management owned 0.23% of Heritage-Crystal Clean worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCCI. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 101,760.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

HCCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Roth Capital reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heritage-Crystal Clean currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock opened at $30.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $748.92 million, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.25. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 12-month low of $19.85 and a 12-month high of $36.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.38.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $123.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.94 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 16.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

