Emercoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $32,112.00 (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 23rd. During the last week, Emercoin has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0667 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges. Emercoin has a market cap of $3.24 million and $32,112.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Emercoin alerts:

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000018 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 66.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded 39.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000193 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Emercoin

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 48,601,750 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.