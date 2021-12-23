Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO) was up 2.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$3.00 and last traded at C$2.95. Approximately 448,046 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 960,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.89.

The company has a quick ratio of 11.58, a current ratio of 11.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$554.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.16.

Get Emerita Resources alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Joaquin Merino Marquez sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.82, for a total transaction of C$70,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,585,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,471,674.

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in Spain. The company primarily explores for gold and zinc deposits. The company has interests in three exploration properties comprising Iberia Belt West project, which is located in Huelva Province in southwestern Spain; Plaza Norte project that is located in the Reocin Mining Camp in Cantabria, northern Spain; and Sierra Alta project, which is located in the Asturias region in northwestern Spain.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerita Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerita Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.