Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) is John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s Largest Position

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,528 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up approximately 4.9% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned 0.06% of Emerson Electric worth $36,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,375,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,026,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $772,442,000 after buying an additional 806,296 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,528,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,710,000 after buying an additional 803,609 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 35.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,763,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,365,000 after buying an additional 721,025 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 274.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 793,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,413,000 after buying an additional 582,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of EMR stock opened at $90.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.10. The company has a market cap of $54.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $77.76 and a 12-month high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EMR. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.