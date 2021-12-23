Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Senior Officer Sells C$183,521.85 in Stock

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 3,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.73, for a total value of C$183,521.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,659 shares in the company, valued at C$5,997,704.07.

Shares of TSE ENB traded up C$0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$48.66. 7,466,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,505,640. The company has a market capitalization of C$98.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$50.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$49.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of C$40.63 and a twelve month high of C$54.00.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$11.47 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 3.0799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 116.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a C$53.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.89.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

