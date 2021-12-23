Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Hits New 12-Month High at $60.87

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $60.87 and last traded at $60.23, with a volume of 132707 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.33.
Several research firms recently weighed in on ECPG. JMP Securities increased their target price on Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.06.
In other Encore Capital Group news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $578,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,430,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $162,553,000 after buying an additional 49,623 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,309,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,439,000 after purchasing an additional 81,884 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,770,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,218,000 after purchasing an additional 18,204 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,529,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,347,000 after purchasing an additional 62,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,443,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,422,000 after purchasing an additional 115,522 shares during the last quarter.
Encore Capital Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ECPG)
Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
Further Reading: What are economic reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.