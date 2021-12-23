Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Hits New 12-Month High at $60.87

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $60.87 and last traded at $60.23, with a volume of 132707 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ECPG. JMP Securities increased their target price on Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.06.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.54. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $412.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Encore Capital Group news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $578,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,430,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $162,553,000 after buying an additional 49,623 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,309,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,439,000 after purchasing an additional 81,884 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,770,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,218,000 after purchasing an additional 18,204 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,529,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,347,000 after purchasing an additional 62,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,443,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,422,000 after purchasing an additional 115,522 shares during the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.