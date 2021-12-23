Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Shares Gap Up to $4.13

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.13, but opened at $4.24. Endo International shares last traded at $4.12, with a volume of 9,572 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENDP. Piper Sandler cut Endo International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Endo International from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Endo International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.68.

The firm has a market capitalization of $976.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day moving average of $4.34.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.34. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 108.42% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $772.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Endo International plc will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENDP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Endo International during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Endo International by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,663 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Endo International during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endo International during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Endo International by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

