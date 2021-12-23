Energi Market Capitalization Tops $65.93 Million (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Energi has a total market capitalization of $65.93 million and $256,740.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.37 or 0.00002659 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Energi has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $121.70 or 0.00236884 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002866 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00026954 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.78 or 0.00519265 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00075443 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00007624 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Energi Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 48,261,451 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

