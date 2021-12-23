EnterCoin (ENTRC) Price Tops $0.0183 on Top Exchanges

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 23rd. In the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. One EnterCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. EnterCoin has a market cap of $104,229.56 and approximately $110.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About EnterCoin

EnterCoin is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net . EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnterCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

